Nurses: A voice to Lead and Health for All

May 24, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

With the advancement in healthcare system, the role of Nurses has increased by manifolds and they work parallel to doctors

Like Every year, world recently celebrated 12th May as an International Nurses Day. Coincidentally, this year, it happened to be the second Sunday of May which was celebrated as world Mother's day as well. Nurses are not lesser uncontrived than mothers. Both take care of their respective responsibilities with unconditional love and dedication. Thus, this mother’s day complimented the international day for nurses who are sincere enough in their efforts to serve the sick irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations. These are the real angels who give no place to a scowl or a grimace on their faces while discharging their professional duties honestly.

International Nurses Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who has registered a great chapter of human service as a nurse. She, along with a team of other nurses improved the insanitary conditions at a British base hospital during Crimean war. Their efforts bore fruits and the death rate was reduced by two-thirds. This was so risky because anyone among them could have suffered the infection but they hardly cared about it.

Nursing as career is very challenging. Though Nurses have to be ready round the clock in hospitals but the tedious character of the job makes it more challenging and needs more than expected from them. It is not everybody's cup of tea. It is not a mere degree or diploma to be a nurse rather it requires patience, perseverance, steadfastness and a spirit to serve people. Those who don't possess all these virtues are less likely to be successful in their careers as nurses.

In contemporary times, Nurses are doing a commendable job. With the advancement in healthcare system, the role of Nurses has increased by manifolds. From operation theatres to general wards and intensive care units, they work parallel to doctors. In different conflict zones of the world, they play a vital role in the deliverance of medical services as the number of injured people is exceedingly high in these areas. In such places, Nurses have been doing extraordinary service to mankind. In such circumstances, they are more vulnerable to atrocities and sexual assaults. In Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kashmir, their efforts are larger than the efforts of doctors and need to be acknowledged. They put their lives at stake to contribute for a greater cause. Their service is sacred enough to win them appreciation and admiration. Had there been no nurses in our healthcare system, it would not have been as effective as it is. Their immense and remarkable contribution in healthcare system needs to be applauded by awarding the best nurse annually at different levels.

Our healthcare system is incomplete without these ‘white-apron angels’ who burn their midnight oil to serve the sick at different hospitals. They are always on their toes in hospitals. Money and remuneration is not enough for a person to opt for such a job where you have to sacrifice your comforts for a greater cause of humanity. It is undoubtedly the compassion and sympathy which motivates nurses to choose nursing as their careers. Their steadfastness and the ‘passion to serve’ is the key to their success. Sometimes, nurses catch deadly infections while serving their patients.

Unfortunately, there is another face of the coin. In our part of globe, nurses are ridiculed and stigmatized. Many attendants and patients abuse nurses on duty. Time is witness to the fact that even some unfortunate nurses have fallen prey to sexual and physical abuse. They are many a times taunted and humiliated for not responding to the first call from a patient or an attendant. These too are humans and have those shortcomings which we all possess. We should not become judgmental, and issue decrees against them.

Many selfish and conscienceless people of our society don't prefer nurses when it comes to the marital knots of their lads. Their dirty perceptions about these sincere servers of humanity subject them to certain pains and mental agonies. We should give up any such bias against nurses for the great service they render to our society. Nurses are commonly addressed as ‘sisters’ because they are undoubtedly sweet and compassionate in their efforts. They bear ridicule patiently and continue to provide healing touch to the agonized patients come what may.

In our government hospitals, they are paid handsome Salaries but in private hospitals of our state, the scenario is somewhat resembling to our private schools. Concerned authorities should keep it under their active consideration that these nurses are not exploited by their private employers. They must be paid justly and not in ‘breadcrumbs’. It will keep them motivated enough to discharge their duties smoothly. Authorities should keep a close vigil on our private sector hospitals so that these sincere servants are not subjected to exploitation.

(Author is a Teacher)

