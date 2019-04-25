Number of people reading Urdu newspapers on decline: CUK VC

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DCJ, JK Urdu Council organizes 2-day workshop on Urdu journalism

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir Wednesday said that there has been a sharp decline in the number of people reading Urdu newspapers in Kashmir valley.

“The current trend among people, particularly the youth is to read English newspapers. However, strenuous efforts should be made to promote reading of Urdu newspapers among masses as Urdu is the official language of the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said while addressing the inaugural function of the two-day workshop on Urdu journalism “Skill Enhancement of Urdu Journalists of Kashmir,” organised by CUK’s Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ) in collaboration with Jammu Kashmir Urdu Council and Anjuman-e-Urdu Sahafat at varsity’s Green Campus here.

Prof, Mehraj ud Din Mir said that in order to promote Urdu journalism in valley, the varsity is contemplating to start Diploma in Urdu journalism. He said that a state-of-the-art studio will be constructed for the DCJ at the Tulmulla campus of the university, adding the journalists belonging to Ganderbal district would be also allowed to avail certain facilities provided in the Convergent Journalism.

Addressing the gathering Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, said, that at present, the Urdu journalism is at crossroads and there is a dire need to conduct such type of workshops. “Urdu has its own history and a cherished past,” Prof. Nikka said, journalism has its own contours, importance, duties and responsibilities, adding that journalists are spokespersons of the society and they have to highlight the problems and issues confronting the society in an objective manner. They have to construct a moral order in the society through their reportage and promote sense of brotherhood among different communities, based on mutual trust and understanding. Prof. Nikka said that there seems to be decline in Urdu journalism and its readers as people have become inclined towards English in all the spheres of life.

Senior faculty member, Media Education Research Centre, University of Kashmir, Prof. Nasir Mirza in his address, hailed the DCJ and Urdu Council for organizing the workshop. He said the technical sessions on different aspects of Urdu journalism would be beneficial to the participating reporters and sub-editors. Prof. Nasir Mirza also shed light on the advent of Urdu journalism in Kashmir.

Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi said, the DCJ is offering Post-Graduate programme in Journalism and has started research programme in 2018. He said the department has produced many documentaries, which have bagged awards at local and national level. Prof. Marazi said the students graduating from the department are working in prestigious media organizations in the State and Country. Prof. Hamidullah also underscored the need to promote Urdu journalism and asked the organizations working for promotion of Urdu to take immediate steps in this regard.

DCJ Coordinator, Dr. John Babu Koyee while speaking on the occasion, said, the purpose of holding the workshop is to revive Urdu journalism. “As Urdu newspapers are circulated across the Jammu and Kashmir, it becomes imperative to train and orient the journalists in Urdu journalism, so that they report professionally,” he said, adding that despite the fact the number of people reading Urdu newspapers are decreasing with each passing day, the number of journalists, starting their venture as Urdu newspapers is increasing.

Earlier, Mr. Ifham ul Islam recited Tilawat-e-Quran while as Mr. Faizan recited Na’at.

Academician and Journalist, Mr. Rashid Maqbool conducted the programme proceedings and also gave an overview of Urdu journalism in Kashmir while as JK Urdu Council, President proposed the vote of thanks.