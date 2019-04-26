Nuisance of traffic jam

April 26, 2019 | Javid Malik

Few days back during a usual traffic halt on national highway due to army convoys movement, our cab driver in state of agitation went on to quote, “nothing has changed from nineties till today, then, we used to witness long queues of people standing on highways during frisking operations, now, those long queues have got replaced with long queues of vehicles waiting for approval like a helpless carcases to go ahead”. If anyone who dares to breakthrough this ‘barricade’ simply invites unwanted wrath from men in uniform. Also, the dictum of highway ban is proving to be an ‘insult to the injury’ in the long list of our miseries.

Ironically, for the Safety and security of half a million security forces, authorities have put life of eight million population in jeopardy. Traffic jam has been a constant eyesore of our roads since decades. Nowadays, the luxury of having a personal car is no more a matter of pride and comfort but is proving out to be a liability to say the least. The sorry state of our irreparable roads and never enforced traffic rules has made a mockery of our traffic department. Also the number of vehicles plying on roads is increasing exponentially but unfortunately, our roads haven’t increased by an inch for the past few decades. With every passing day, the already squeezed space for driving is shrinking due to negligence of administration as hawkers and vegetable vendors continue to erect stalls on roads and footpaths.

The approach of our administration towards the growing menace of traffic jams is totally half hearted and bizarre. If we take a look at the condition of our national highway one fails to understand how this qualifies to be a national highway? Our National Highway is flooded with potholes, broken dividers, barricades erected at checkpoints by armed forces and random and unwanted speed breakers.

In the past, traffic jam was synonymous for few selected places only but now this menace has slowly taken over the length and breadth of our state. The journey which one could cover in fifteen minutes takes no less than an hour due to massive traffic jams and depilated conditions of our roads. Roads are often considered as arteries for running of state machinery.

Roads are the backbones of any flourishing economies of the world. Our administration needs to streamline the traffic system by repairing damaged roads, engaging better trained professionals to streamline the traffic system. Also, use of technology by installing CCTV cameras and traffic lights to monitor the flow of traffic can prove very effective in traffic management particularly in jam prone areas. Concerned authorities also need to organize road shows regarding traffic rules and safe driving. This can inculcate a sense of responsibility among the people at large. Law enforcing agencies also need to reform the rules and regulations governing traffic system and should come up with new innovative ideas or legislation to cope up with the present day challenges of traffic management system.

