NTA should set up more NEET centers in Kashmir, Ladakh: Tarigami

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) should set up more National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) examination centers in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region to accommodate aspirants, who otherwise have to face hardships and shell out a lot of money to appear for the test in other states.



'It becomes very difficult for Kashmiri students to travel to Delhi and other parts of the country to appear in such exams. Every time Valley students are left high and dry by not allocating any exam centre here,' Tarigami said in a statement issued here.

Stating that the dearth of NEET exam centres in valley has deflated the repeated claims of the Governor administration to have exam centres for all Valley students appearing in any "national level exams" he added "J&K governor and Human Resources Development Ministry must take up the issue of arranging NEET examination centre in the Kashmir and Ladakh regions."