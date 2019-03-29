About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 | Press Trust of India

NSUI writes anti-Modi slogans on main road outside college in Jammu

Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first election campaign rally here, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, Thursday wrote anti-Modi slogans on the main road outside a college here.
However, another student of the same college came out with a brush and white paint and erased the graffiti, saying "we should respect the post of the prime minister and I would have done the same if the slogans were directed against (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi".
"Go Back Modi and Chowkidar Chor Hai" were found written on the main road leading to the main entrance of M A M PG College on Canal Road here.
The prime minister will address the first election campaign rally in the Akhnoor area on the outskirts of the city.
"We have written the slogans to lodge our protest against the prime minister who had failed to fulfil his 2014 election promises to the country. He had talked about empowerment of women by giving 33 per cent reservation, raised the slogan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, improving the condition of farmers and the border residents but did nothing," Ritika Sharma, a student who claims to be affiliated with the NSUI, said.
She said Modi had also failed to provide two crore jobs every year to the youth of the country.
"We want change and the people need to give a chance to the Congress which has served the country for the last 70 years," Sharma said.
However, the slogans were painted white by a student of the same college.
"Modi is the prime minister of the country and we should not do such things to dishonour the post of the prime minister. I felt pained by the writing and decided to erase these," said Veer Choudhary.
He said he would have done the same had the slogans targeted the Congress president.
"Modi had done a lot to uplift the country and ensure development," he said, adding nobody has written such slogans to protest the killing of soldiers.

