NSS volunteers of ICSC return from Hyderabad

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 22:
Principal Islamia College of Science & Commerce (ICSC) Professor Yaseen Ahmad Shah on Saturday welcomed a team of 10 NSS Volunteers, who returned after completing 10 day trip to Hyderabad in connection with Kashmiri Youth Exchange program organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana State.
The official spokesperson said the NSS volunteers were all praise for the College administration for providing them an opportunity to be the part of this program and for making the trip successful.
The spokesperson said during the Kashmiri Youth Exchange, held from December 11 December 16, the NSS volunteers of the College exhibited the culture of the Kashmir to the local people of Telangana. The volunteers had interaction with the students of various institutes like IIT, IIM etc.
The spokesperson said that the NSS volunteers also performed Kashmiri rof, chakker, qawwali, etc. In addition to the cultural programs, the volunteers had an opportunity to exhibit Kashmiri handicrafts like Paper Machie, Kashmiri Tilla-work, and Kashmiri Aari-work etc.