NSS unit of GCOE organize motivational talk, plantation drive

Jammu, Sep 23:
National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Government College of Education in collaboration with Global Peace Organization today organized motivational lecture cum plantation drive at college campus.
The programme was inaugurated with formal welcome address by NSS programmer Officer Professor Sunita devi , who also apprised the audience about the day’s activity.
It was followed by inspirational talk by Altaf Sheikh, chairman of Global peace Organization (GPO).
Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, chief convener GPO, Gouhar Hafiz Fani, Prof Aksa Rao, Shrista Katoch elaborated the theme of the day and highlighted various suggestions and measure for sustainable development. Prof Sangeeta Nagari, principal GCOE encouraged the effort of GPO and NSS volunteers.
After the programme a plantation drive was held throughout the campus.
Prof Raj Singh Naraina, coordinator, Prof Sunan Charak staff secretary , Prof Shilpa , Prof Seema were also presented on the occasion.
The programme was compared by Swati Med student and vote of thanks was presented by Prof Sunita Devi.