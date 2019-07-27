NSO conducts series of workshops in Srinagar

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The National Statistical Office (NSO) – Field Operations Division under Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India conducted a series of workshops throughout the week in Srinagar.

NSO is responsible for conducting nationwide surveys on socio economic matters, employment and unemployment, industrial surveys, market surveys and so on for planning and policy formulation by central and state governments.

The regional office Srinagar of NSO – FOD conducted a workshop on Hindi language for the officers and officials of this office with the aim to lay emphasis on maximum use of Hindi in day to day office correspondence.

Also, a one-day regional level training workshop on 7th Economic Census was held on 24th July, 2019 at SP Model Higher secondary School, Srinagar in collaboration with the Common Services Centre under union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The said workshop was attended by officers and officials from NSO, CSC and Directorate of Economics and Statistics J&K government.

Apart from this, a one-day training programme on mobile application for on-going Time Use Survey was held on 25th July, 2019. The training was imparted to the field staff for switching to the digital mode of data collection.

Altaf Hussain Haji, Director, NSO (FOD) regional office Srinagar said the success of these surveys depends to great extent on the quality of the response from public in general for providing correct information. He also requested all the stakeholders to extend their kind cooperation and spare valuable time to provide correct and complete information. (KNS)