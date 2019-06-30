NSO celebrates 13th Statistics Day in Srinagar

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The National Statistical Office (NSO) under Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India celebrated 13th Statistics Day, 2019 in collaboration with Directorate of School Education, Jammu and Kashmir government in auditorium of S.P Higher Secondary School M.A. Road Srinagar Saturday. The theme of 13th Statistics Day was “Sustainable Development Goals” (SDG).

The official spokesperson said S.N Pardhan, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Akeel Ahmad, Professor Aligarh Muslim University, Altaf Hussain Haji, Director, NSO Regional Office Srinagar, Riyaz Ahmad Siddiqui, Principal, SP Model Higher Secondary School and other eminent personalities were present on the occasion.

The officers of NSO, scholars, experts, researchers, faculty members and students of SP Higher Secondary also participated in the function.

In the inaugural session, Altaf Hussain Haji said that the development and wellbeing are the two burning issues of each and every country of the world and that they can be viewed through Sustainable Development Goals with “targets” and “indicators”. He also said that the success of these surveys depends to great extent on the quality of the response from public in general for providing correct information and also requested to all the stakeholders to extend their cooperation and spare valuable time to provide correct and complete information.

S N Pradhan, ADG PIB said in his speech that the agreement committed by UN members, including our nation, to make greater efforts towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which are (1) End poverty (2) Zero hunger (3) Good health and wellbeing (4) Quality education (5) Gender equality (6) Clean water and Sanitation (7) Affordable and clean energy (8) Decent work and economic growth (9) Industry, innovation and infrastructure (10) Reduced inequalities (11) Sustainable cities and communities (12) Responsible consumption and production (13) Climate change(14) Life below water (15) Life on land (16) Peace, Justice and Strong institutions and (17) Partnerships for the goals.

Dr. Akeel Ahmad stressed upon the participants the role of statistics and its applications in every aspect of daily life. Riyaz Ahmad Siddiqui talked about the importance of SDGs for development and well being in terms of getting quality education.

Various presentations aimed towards sensitization of Sustainable Development Goals, activities of NSO and SP Higher Secondary School education were also made on the occasion and highly appreciated by participants. At the end vote of thanks was presented towards the success of the celebration of Statistics Day 2019.

