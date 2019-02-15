About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NSG, NIA teams to join investigation

Press Trust of India

New Delhi, Feb 14:

 Experts of the anti-terror commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Jammu and Kashmir to join the probe into the militant attack in Pulwama in which at least 44 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said Thursday.
The decision was taken in view of the high number of casualties in the worst militant strike in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.
An NIA team with forensic experts is being sent to Srinagar to assist Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the scene of crime, a home ministry official said.
Explosive specialists of the Black Cat commando force NSG will also join in the investigation into the attack, another official said.

