NSG deployed in JK for strengthening security grid: GoI

‘Stone pelting incidents down during Ramadan ceasefire’
PTINew Delhi, July 25:
The commando force, NSG, has been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening the existing security grid, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said Wednesday.
The government has decided to deploy a task force of the National Security Guard (NSG) in the Kashmir Valley to strengthen the existing security grid and undertake capacity building training of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Armed Police Forces, he said in the Rajya Sabha.
In another written reply, the Minister of State for Home said during the Ramadan ceasefire, from May 17 to June 17, 2018, as many as 117 incidents of stone pelting were reported in Jammu and Kashmir as against 219 during in the period of April 15 to May 16, 2018.