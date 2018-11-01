NSDC strives to promote skill training to generate employment

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 31:
A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir Chapter headed by its Chairman of Expert Committee for Travel, Tourism, Entertainment & Culture Vicky Shaw and Chairman of Expert Committee for MSME, Textile & Agriculture Bilal Kawoosa held a formal meeting with Dr. Archana Singh, Head of Corporate Priority, National Skills Development Corporation, on Wednesday, to discuss about the facilities and initiatives being provided by NSDC that strives to involve the industry in all aspects of skill development. The spokesperson said that during the interaction Dr. Singh said the NSDC strives to develop high-quality, innovative models which promote skill training leading further to employment and entrepreneurship. Such initiatives could be grant based, fee-based or even apprenticeship. She further added that NSDC plays three pivotal roles. First in ensuring that the youth of today are able to make informed career choices based on an empirical evaluation of their interest and aptitude through its recent initiative called ‘Skill Saathi’. Second NSDC is an enabler towards providing support services to skill development institutions such as curriculum, faculty training standards, quality assurance, technology platforms, and student placement mechanisms and so on. Lastly shaping/creating large-scale participation by private players in skill development. Speaking on the occasion Vicky Shaw said that this initiative of ‘Skill Saathi’ is envisaged to support the overall economic development of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). Skill Saathi is a Counselling exercise in addition to being a special initiative to address the needs of the educated unemployed in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). It involves a Psychometric Test mapped to different sectors, which is taken by each Skill Saathi participant. While concluding the session Bilal Kawoosa said that these NSDC programs are focused on youth of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) who are students/candidates, School & College Drop-outs, young adults from the community, college students, Graduates, Post-Graduates, and the youth of J&K at large, preferably in the age group of 15 – 35 years who can be benefited by these schemes & programs and would go a long way. Through ‘Skill Saathi’, the PHD Chamber of commerce aims to motivate Kashmiri youth towards making correct choices for their future life prospects.