NSDA organizes advocacy, training workshop for skill implementing agencies

Srinagar, September 07:

National Skill Development Agency (NSDA) and Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) today organized a training cum advocacy workshop for skill implementing agencies at SKICC, Srinagar.
The workshop is part of a two-day program aimed to strengthen skill eco-system in the State. The workshop was inaugurated and chaired by Secretary to Government, Technical Education Department, J&K Mohammad Javed Khan.
Director Technical Education Department, J&K, Anoo Malhotra, Mission Director, JKSDM Dr Peer G N Suhail, Pranav Choudhary, Deputy Director of Training (DGT)RDAT, Faridabad, Deepti Saxena, Head-Standards, NSDC, Abhishek Bhardwaj, Research Analyst, NSDA and Consultant, NSDA, Deepali attended the workshop.
Officials from various government departments such as Industries, Social Welfare, Handloom, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Women Development Corporation, National Institute of Technology, Central University of Kashmir, representatives of trade and commerce associations and skill training providers also participated in this workshop.
Secretary to Government, Technical Education Department, J&K Mohammad Javed Khan termed the workshop as an important opportunity for all the participating departments to understand the skill systems from the experts from NSDC, NSDA and DGT.
The workshop was aimed at imparting training and awareness to the State level training providers about the application of National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), National Apprenticeship Scheme, Recognition of Prior Learning etc. Earlier, Mission Director, JKSDM gave a detailed presentation about the skill development schemes implemented in the State by various departments. Representatives of various departments shared the challenges they are facing in implementing skill development programs.
The workshop ended with a group discussion and with the note that such workshops will be organized in the near future as well.

 

