NSA’s remarks fuelling the fire: Congress

Party holds protest against BJP, asks PM to clarify GoI stand over sensitive issues in JK
Party holds protest against BJP, asks PM to clarify GoI stand over sensitive issues in JK
Srinagar:
After a series of attacks by the Opposition and separatist parties over National Security Advisor (NSA) over his controversial remarks J&K’s special status, Congress today said that his remarks were adding “fuel to the fire”.
Reacting strongly to the controversial statement of NSA over Kashmir issue on the eve of ULB & Panchayat elections in the State, the party said that it was a deliberate attempt to further vitiate the atmosphere of uncertainty and unrest amidst a grim situation in several Parts of Kashmir Valley, posing serious threat to the free, fair, fearless and smooth conduct of polls.
Questioning the domain and authority of the NSA, JKPCC Leaders have asked the Prime Minister to clarify the stand of the Government of India over the sensitive issue.
Expressing great concern over the situation which has emerged following the decision of two main parties of Kashmir to stay away from the proposed ULB and Panchayat Elections, They said JKPCC is keeping a close watch on the recent developments and overall situation and would review the same on 11th Sept at Srinagar.
Signatories to the Statement include Yogesh Sawhney, Shah Mohd Chowdhary Hilal Ahmad Shah, Surinder Singh Channi, Th. Mamohan Singh (all General Secretaries of JKPCC), Rajnish Sharma Co Treasurer PCC.