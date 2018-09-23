NRI woman on a solo road trip to Kashmir

‘Avoid media’s negative portrayal, Kashmir open door to travelers’
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
Sangeetha Sridhar, who is driving solo across India to evaluate the impact of ‘Swachh Bharat Movement’, is on her visit to Kashmir.
She headed to Pahalgam in south Kashmir as soon she arrived in the Valley on Thursday. Sangeetha will be visiting Gulmarg and other tourist destination in Valley including Leh before moving to Himachal Pradesh to spreading a message “Clean India, Safe India.”
In Kashmir, she was welcomed by Director, Department of Tourism, Kashmir, Tasaduq Jeelani. As she arrived Sangeetha went live on Facebook and defined “Kashmir as the crown of India.”
She said that if tourists don’t visit Kashmir, they would miss seeing the jewel crown of India.
Sangeetha, an NRI from Abu Dhabi, appealed to the tourists to visit Kashmir and pay no heed to national media reports, which portray Kashmir in a negative way.
“I have been driving alone until late night around 10:30 pm at Pahalgam but there was no issue at all. People of the valley is so humble and helpful,” she said.
The solo traveller said that she experiencing wonderful shopping and plucked fresh apricots from the trees here.
“The weather of the valley is so pleasant.”
Sangeetha started her journey from Mumbai some 40 days ago.
She is driving solo in the country to generate awareness of Campaign Clean India and she is covering 29, 000 kms and 29 States. During the campaign, she is visiting Sanitary Workers and spread the message of Clean India to students of the various Schools and Colleges drive through the country.
Various event partners like Tata Motors, Map my lndia, and IATO etc are the key partners in the Campaign Clean India initiative.
A Public-Private-Citizen-led Awareness initiative the Clean India Trail, aims to create wider awareness of the Swachh Bharat Mission by experiencing the state of sanitation, infrastructure and facilities along the Bharat Mala route, driving in a Made in India vehicle while demonstrating the reality of Gandhi's clean and safe India.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Nitin Gadkari and union Minister of state for Tourism, K.J ALphons has appreciated Sangeetha for taking up the initiative.
Gadkari, in a letter to Sangeetha, said that her journey will demonstrate the trust in the modern infrastructure of India through its state and national highways.
“I appreciate her extensive planning to cover the length and breadth of the country while travelling through cities of cultural and heritage significance. This venture will surely help to convey the message of women empowerment,” Union Minister said in the letter.
K.J ALphons said, in another letter to Sangeetha, that her journey will further endorse the fact that prudent travel can make a solo woman’s safe journey across the length and breadth of New India and not just a reality but also a case study for “Responsible Tourism.”
He expressed appreciation for her embarking upon this trail hold on to your tenacity and courage to prove the points of your mission each woman's dream of travelling through New India.
