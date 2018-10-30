NPS training for DDOs conducted at Shopian

Shopian, October 29:
A daylong training programme of DDOs regarding effective implementation of National Pension System (NPS) was today organised by District Treasury Shopian in collaboration with Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) here at Town Hall.
The training was attended by all DDOs and dealing assistants of the district. The training was imparted by resource persons from Hero Mind Mine Pvt. Ltd. They gave a detailed presentation about the historical perspective of NPS and its benefits.
The participants were educated about their roles and responsibilities. They were also asked to fill an online questionnaire for the feedback.
Meanwhile, an interactive session was also held in which the participants asked questions and cleared their doubts about NPS.