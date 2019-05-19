NPPA slashes prices of 9 non-scheduled cancer drugs by up to 87%

May 19, 2019 | RK Web News

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has slashed the prices of 9 non-scheduled cancer drugs by up to 87 per cent. The decision is in continuation of the efforts to bring down drugs prices.



An office memorandum issued by the Drug pricing regulator in New Delhi said, the maximum retail price of 500 mg chemotherapy injection pemetrexed which is used to treat lung cancer, has come down from 22 thousand rupees to 2 thousand 800 rupees.



The price of 150 mg Erlotinib tablets will cost now cost 2 thousand 400 rupees instead of 8 thousand 800 rupees.



The new list of drugs is in continuation of the government’s efforts to curb profiteering on these vital drugs and to make cancer cure affordable for patients and their families. In February this year, the government had capped 42 cancer drugs at 30 per cent.



At least 72 formulations and more than 390 brands reduced costs following the order. The price cut is expected to benefit about 22 lakh cancer patients in India and will result in annual savings of around 800 crore rupees to the patients.



The NPPA has approved a formula which restricts the trade margin of the selling price by up to 30 per cent.