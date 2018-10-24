About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Nowgam gunfight: Mobile internet suspended in Srinagar

Published at October 24, 2018 10:41 AM 0Comment(s)933views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities Wednesday suspended mobile internet service in Srinagar following a gunfight between militants and government forces at Nowgam area in the city outskirts.

Two militants were killed and several government forces personnel injured in the gunfight. Reports said clashes between youth and forces personnel broke out in the area. 

Earlier, police and paramilitary CRPF launched a Cordon and Search operation at around 2: am at Sothu Kothair area of Nowgam of the city following specific information about the presence of militants.

Sources said the forces were zeroing in on the target location when militants fired upon by militants searching party.

They said the government forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight in which two militants were killed. 

“In the ensuing encounter two militants were killed,” police spokesman said adding that the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

