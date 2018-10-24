Nowgam gunfight: Clashes erupt in Nowgam after militant killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Clashes broke out between youth and government forces at Nowgam area in the outskirts of Srinagar following the killing of two militants in a gunfight on Wednesday.
Witnesses said soon after the killing of two militants in a gunfight at Sathu Kothair Bagh area of Nowgam, groups of youth took to streets in the area.
They said youth threw stones towards government forces who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells, triggering clashes.
Eralier, two militants were killed in the gunfight with government forces at Sothu Kothair area.
Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a Cordon and Search operation at around 2: am in the area following specific information about the presence of militants.
Sources said the forces were zeroing in on the target location when militants fired upon by militants searching party.
They said the government forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight in which two militants were killed.
(Representational picture)