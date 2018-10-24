About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at October 24, 2018 10:27 AM 0Comment(s)966views


Nowgam gunfight: Authorities order closure of schools, class work suspended in KU, CU campus-1

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities Wednesday ordered the closure of all schools in Srinagar city following a gunfight between militants and the government forces at Nowgam area on the city.

The decision, according to an official, was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the city. 

Authorities at Central University of Kashmir (CUK) also suspended class work at Nowgam Campus-I.

The class work at other campuses of CUK will, however, remain functional, spokesman of the university said. 

“Further, the interview for DIC candidates also stands postponed for today,” the spokesman said.

University of Kashmir has also suspended class work in view of the situation.

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Nowgam in the outskirts of Srinagar city today.

