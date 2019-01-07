Nowgam family stages protest, demands capital punishment for culprits

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Demanding capital punishment to culprits, family, and relatives of Rashida Bano—who was allegedly killed by her in-laws at Shah-e-Hamdan Colony area of city staged a protest at Nowgam, accusing police of playing “partisan role and taking sides.”
The protesting family alleged Bano’s husband—who according to them was involved in the murder was granted bail as police wasn’t producing sufficient evidences. They alleged that her in-laws were also involved in her murder as the girl belonged to a poor family. The protesters were carrying placards and raised slogans against the culprits. They demanded investigation into the alleged murder and ‘justice without any delay.’
Jana Begum, a relative of Rashida told Rising Kashmir that they are demanding justice to our girl who was killed mercilessly by her laws.
“We are getting notion that Police is taking sides,” she said adding “Police has enough evidence of postmortem that Rashida was being kept hungry from past 5 days but we don’t really understand why are they (Police) buying time.”
Begum said nothing has been come out from the investigation by the administration. We have been moving from pillar to post to get justice but nothing has been changed on the ground, she said.
The protestors demanded an investigation into the alleged murder and ‘justice without any delay.’ They appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and ADGP, Munir Khan to look into the matter so that the family gets justice.
Another relative said that “she was brutally murdered and her laws are involved in his murder. They are roaming free as police have failed to complete their investigation.
The protestors demanded justice and culprits should be hanged in public. So that it would be the lesson for others and no other Rashida may be murdered or harassed by her in-laws,” they said.
A police official at Police station Nowgam told Rising Kashmir that they have filed an FIR (101/2018) in October 2018. He said they are investigating the case from all angles.
“Her husband was lodged in Central Jail Srinagar and Court has granted her husband’s bail and police have no role in it,” the official said adding that they have also sent a mobile of the lady to Chandigarh lab.
The official said they are waiting for that report as that report is crucial in reaching to culprits, whosoever will be involved; they would be arrested under the law of the land. “We are not supporting anyone and for us, all are same in the eyes of law,” the official added.
