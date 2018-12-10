Now ‘Wall of Kindness’ in South Kashmir

Javid SofiPulwama:
The ‘Wall of Kindness’—a charitable initiative for donating clothes to needy and poor, has reached to South Kashmir region on Sunday.
The charity wall—which was introduced in Iran and from there reached Pakistan and several other countries, has surprisingly surfaced on The Bund in Srinagar.
The volunteerism of helping poor people with winter clothes, shoes and fruits through Wall of Kindness initiative has picked up in South Kashmir's Pulwama district after Srinagar and Budgam.
Behind the initiative—is the Kashmir chapter of WhoisHussian, a charitable organisation inspired by Hazrat Hussain (RA) and spread in several countries.
Three friends, Waseem Raja, Sheikh Muzaffar and Suhail Rehman from Parigam village of Pulwama on Saturday turned a wall around district horticulture office building into wall of kindness after painting it with messages take it if you need and hang it if you have.
"We were inspired by wall of kindness initiative which some youth started up in Srinagar a couple of days ago," Waseem, a civil engineer with a private construction company said , adding he discussed the idea of starting this type of initiative in Pulwama with two of his friends.
Instantly, the trio agreed to work up on the idea and started searching a feasible place for hanging different items of daily use including winter clothes, shoes and fruits in Pulwama.
"After surveying the market, we found the wall around the building of district horticulture office Pulwama quite suitable to be turned into wall of kindness," Waseem said, adding that the wall generated good response from the locality.
"Some of our friends turned up and hung their extra winter cloth on the wall of kindness soon after we finished the painting on the wall and fastening of hungers," he said.
Another founder of this wall of kindness in Pulwama, Suhail, said that a number of families living below poverty line can't afford buying winter clothe due to low purchasing power.
He said that there are many people in Kashmir who want to help such poor families and this wall of kindness initiative is helping affluent families to lend them a helping hand to needy people in a decent way.
He said that the employees of district horticulture office Pulwama also appreciated their work and paid rupees one thousand for the painting. "They even promised to provide roof topping for the wall of kindness," he said.
However, the authorities of horticulture department said that they were not approached by the volunteers for seeking permission for turning the wall of their office building into wall of kindness.
This is the second volunteer project which these three friends have started. In last year, the trio took up cleanliness drive of their village, 'Ho Gha Saaf Parigam', under which they cleaned cloaked drains and managed huge amount of garbage.