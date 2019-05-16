Now vehicle owners can’t sell vehicles without ownership transfer

May 16, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Citing misuse of vehicles for “subversive activities” in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has asked vehicle owners not to hand over the vehicles to purchasers till the transfer of ownership.

The State transport commissioner, Shesh Paul Vaid issued a circular on April 18, 2019 stating that some motor vehicles (re-sold) were reportedly misused for “subversive activities”.

“Due to prevailing situation in the State from last few months that some motor vehicles have been reportedly misused for certain subversive activities resulting in harassment to the original registered owners of the vehicle by the investigating agencies,” reads the circular.

Although the person concerned has sold his vehicle but due to delay in non-transfer of vehicle criminal case is registered against actual owner, it states.

In order to curb such practices, the State transport commissioner has impressed upon all the registered owners that they shall not handover the vehicle to the purchaser till the vehicle is transferred in the name of the purchaser by the registering authority within 15 days in terms of section 50 of Motor vehicles Act 1988 read with Rule 55 of Central Motor vehicle Rules 1989.

“In case any mishap occurred during the period of non-transfer of registration certificate, the registered owner shall personally be responsible for such consequences,” the circular adds.

Vaid told Rising Kashmir that the transport department issued the circular for the convenience of general public.

He said it was responsibility of every vehicle owner to hand over the vehicle to purchaser only after transfer of vehicle ownership.

According to an official, there have been unaccounted instances wherein the owners handed over vehicles to the purchaser before completion of the transfer of ownership.

“Large numbers of owners even don’t transfer the ownership of vehicles and sell vehicles just by signing notary,” he said.

Such vehicles, without transfer of ownership, could be used for subversive activities like transporting militants or help them carry attacks, kidnapping, murder and theft etc, the official said.

A police official said there were many instances wherein militants used the vehicles to carry out attacks on forces besides using such vehicles for travelling.

“There have been incidents of such nature where in the second-hand vehicles were used for militant attacks in the valley,” he said.