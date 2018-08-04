Now NC moves SC in support of Article 35-A

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Aug 3:
National Conference (NC) Friday moved the Supreme Court in support of the Constitution's Article 35-A that empowers the state assembly to define "permanent residents" for bestowing special rights and privileges to them.
After the CPI(M)'s Jammu and Kashmir unit, the NC moved the present petition seeking to be heard in the present matter, saying that the Article serves as an important link between the state and the Union and its people and serves to maintain a fine balance of constitutional federalism.
The NC's intervening application, filed through advocate Adeeba Mujhaid, has sought intervention in the "We the Citizens" petition, saying that the challenge raised in the pending writ petition suffers from gross delays and latches and being raised after more than 60 years and cannot be maintainable.
The matter is listed for hearing on Monday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.
"Any attempt to tinker with the said balance would ruin the fabric of the federal structure envisaged under the Constitution and jeopardise the avowed special status guaranteed to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, thereby landing a devastating fatal blow to the state and its probe," the petition filed by NC through its provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said.
It said that "Article 35-A and the special status and special laws of the J-K are a crucial existential issue for the state and its people."
"The rights of all permanent residents of the state, irrespective of their religion, creed, region, socio-economic standing etc. are firmly and constitutionally rooted in Article 35-A.
"The people of all the three regions of the state -- Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir Valley -- will be vitally affected by the outcome of the present proceedings," it said.
On July 31, CPI(M)'s J-K unit had said in its petition that it was of the unequivocal opinion that the Article shall in "no circumstance be annulled, modified or repealed".
On May 14, Attorney General K K Venugopal had informed the apex court that
Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of J&K.
Several interlocutory petitions have been filed in support of Article 35-A by various individuals and civil society groups seeking continuance of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.