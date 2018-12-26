Now KU bans Pheran

Sahil IqbalSrinagar, Dec 25:
Alama Iqbal Library of the University of Kashmir (KU) has taken a cue from the Department of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and civil secretariat in banning traditional Kashmiri attire ‘Pheran’.
For the past few days, authorities of the Alama Iqbal Library are not allowing students to enter the library wearing Pheran.
KU students said for the past two days, the library staff was not allowing them to enter the library wearing a Pheran.
According to students, the library staff is quoting Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) guidelines for not allowing them venture into the library wearing a Pheran.
However, they said when they demanded a written copy of guidelines from the library authorities, they refused their request.
Arif Maqbool, a law student, said, “Two days ago, I went to the Iqbal Library but the library staff, on seeing me wearing a Pheran refused me entry.”
J&K Students Movement (JKSM) General Secretary, Naveed Bakhtiyar said, “We want complete revocation of such guidelines and orders, which are adversely affecting our culture.”
He warned the KU authorities of stopping harassing students or be prepared for massive student protests.
KU’s Chief Librarian, G M Peerzada said, “The order of not allowing student to enter the library was in place for security reason.”
He said the authorities would install CCTV in the library in the coming months and when the cameras would be in place, students wearing any kind of dress would be allowed to sit inside the library.
“Many times, some mischievous students were found stealing books from the library while hiding them inside their pherans,” Peerzada said.
Earlier, DSEK had banned ‘Pheran’ in its zonal offices in the Valley while a similar ban on the Pheran was in place in the civil secretariat at Srinagar.
The ban on pheran comes close on the heels of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) removing Kashmiri from the online portal ‘Basha Sangam’ following a complaint by some Kashmiri Pandits.
All these decision of interfering with the Kashmiri language and indigenous Kashmiri dress are being looked at in the Valley as a cultural onslaught carried by New Delhi on the Kashmiri people.