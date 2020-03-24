About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 24, 2020 12:45:00 | RK Online Desk

Now Hantavirus appears in China, one dies

A man has died in Yunnan province of China after testing positive to Hantavirus. The man died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus, China’s Global Times reports.


Hantavirus immediately became a trend on social media following the report with people panicking that it was another COVID-19 ready to cause a new pandemic. However, unlike coronavirus, hantavirus is not airborne.


Humans who contract the hantavirus usually come into contact with rodents that carry the virus. “Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. Even healthy individuals are at risk for HPS infection if exposed to the virus,” Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said in its website.

Although HPS can’t be passed on from person to person, it can be contracted if someone touches their eyes, nose or mouth after touching rodent droppings, urine, or nesting materials, states Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fact sheet.

 

