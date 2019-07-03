Now GAD to fill teaching, non-teaching posts in DSE

July 03, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts in Department of School Education would be carried out by the General Administration Department (GAD).

As per the order issued by GAD on Monday, the State Administrative Council (SAC) approved the proposal with regard to the appointment of Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers engaged under the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), now Samagra Shiksha. The order said that the SAC decision was subsequently notified by the School Education Department—directing Department of School Edcuation to stop recruiting people in the department.

According to the GAD orders, the SAC decision further stipulated that the supernumerary posts created or converted vide above SAC Decision shall be abolished or restored with vacation of incumbent teacher Grade-II due to resignation, superannuation, death, and promotion or otherwise in due course of time.

“As the process of appointment of ReT or SSA teachers as Teacher Grade-II is still going on and will take some time to complete and as the final vacancy position will be known only after completion of the exercise envisaged in the SAC decision of 7.12.2018.”

“The School Education Department is hereby directed that any fresh recruitment/referral of vacancies for selections by any Agency under any category of the posts, teaching or non-teaching will be done only with the concurrence of GAD till further instructions,” the orders read. GAD said that the school education department shall ensure compliance of these instructions at all levels.

