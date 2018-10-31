Now BJP declares Mattu as Mayor

Says Deputy Mayor will be from the rightwing party
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 30:
After days of suspense, the rightwing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Tuesday said they would extend their support to Peoples Conference (PC) backed candidate Junaid Mattoo for the post of Srinagar’s Mayor.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, State BJP chief Ravinder Raina confirmed the development and said they were going to support Sajad Lone’s party for the selection of Mayor for Srinagar.
“Five of our candidates won the polls from Srinagar, besides we supported seven independent candidates. But the Mayor should have the support of at least 38 candidates,” Raina said.
He said PC had 30 candidates in Srinagar and BJP would lend support to them.
Raina said the Deputy Mayor for Srinagar would be from BJP.
According to the party insiders, Raina held deliberations with BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav about lending their support for the Mayor’s post.
“Junaid will be elected as the Mayor. After two days, his name will be announced,” one of the party insiders said.
Even before the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls were held in the State, Governor Satya Pal Malik had declared Junaid Mattu as the Mayor of Srinagar, putting a question mark on the credibility of the election process.
Even before a single vote had been cast, the Governor, while referencing to Mattu, declared that a foreign-educated person would become the Mayor of Srinagar.
Soon after the Governor’s assertions, questions were asked as to how could the Governor predict victory of a particular person in the fray and then even say that he was becoming the Mayor of Srinagar.
NDTV’s Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury tweeted, “Incidentally the Governor told @ndtv a foreign educated person is becoming Srinagar mayor. Viewers and Kashmir friends ask how Satyapal Malik knows who will be Srinagar mayor #JammuKashmirElection I should have pinned him down on this.”
Former chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was quick to retweet Choudhury’s tweet, which evoked mixed reaction from his followers and other netizens, many criticising the Governor over his remark.
Mattu quit NC where he served as the chief spokesman and would often criticise the rightwing BJP and term it as an anti-minority party.
Now his political career depends on the same BJP’s support.
The State BJP chief said while the rightwing party would throw its weight behind Mattu for being the Mayor of Srinagar but suggested two names for the post of Deputy Mayor.
“Arif Raja, who won from the Nawa Kadal constituency, and Arsalan Lone, who won from Lal Chowk constituency, will be elected as the Deputy Mayor,” he said.
On the other hand, Congress, as well as Janata Dal United (JDU), is also claiming the support of independents but seem to be short of the majority mark.
State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Congress was the single-largest party in the recently-concluded ULB polls and most independent candidates were supporting them.
“There are a very few independent candidates who said that they don’t want to join any party. Nobody is forcing them to support any party. But maximum independent candidates think that Congress is the single-largest party and they should support the party,” Mir said talking to Rising Kashmir.
He said Congress trusts the word of the independent candidates who are willing to support them.
“Let BJP claim anything, but we trust those who have given us their word,” Mir said.
He said Congress would declare their choice of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor on Friday.
“We have a meeting on Friday in which we will select the elected member as a councillor. There are rumours that the Mayor will be from outside the State, which is wrong. He will be a pure Kashmiri and from Srinagar. Sajad Lone’s PC is BJP-sponsored. Imran Reza Ansari is also supporting them,” Mir said.
“We had already sought support from the independents to form an adjustable group or committee in Srinagar. On the one side there is BJP, PC and their supported independents. We have given an open platform for those who do not support them and are hopeful that independents will support Congress to form a committee in Srinagar for the next 5 years,” he said.
Mir said things would be clear soon.
“Everything will be disclosed on the day of counting of votes for the Mayorship,” he said.