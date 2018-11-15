November witnesses highest-ever rainfall in 32 years

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 14:
Kashmir received the maximum amount of downpour so far in November in the last 32 years.
According to the Meteorological Department, in the first 14 days of November, Srinagar received 118.9 mm of rainfall and snowfall, which is the highest in the last three decades.
Deputy Director of Meteorological department, Mukhtar Ahmad said after 32 years, November has witnessed massive downpour in Kashmir, breaking the 32-year-old record in the State.
“The Valley experienced more downpour in November in 1984 and 1986 and it was after a gap of 32 years that Kashmir witnessed more downpour in November this year," he said.
In the year 1986, Srinagar received 36 mm of rains while in the first week of November while this year for the same period, the city received 118.9 mm rainfall which is 300 per cent increase in the precipitation in last 32 years.
According to the Meteorological department’s data, Srinagar received 38.5 mm rainfall in 2015 and 12.9 mm in 2017.
However, in the first 7 months of 2018, Srinagar received 262.02 mm rainfall. Last year, Srinagar recorded a total of 818.5 mm rainfall.
Director Metrological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus said, in the first week of this mont, Kashmir received 112 mm snowfall.
“The normal snowfall in November over the years has been 28 mm only," he said.
Kokernag in south Kashmir received 114.2 mm rainfall in 2018 while Kupwara received 54 mm of rain this year.