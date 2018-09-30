Novelist Noor Shah conferred first ‘Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari’s Academic Excellence Award’

Shujaat’s departure was biggest jolt to Kashmir’s literary circles: Shah
Irfan YattooKreeri:
The first ‘Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari’s Academic Excellence Award’ was given to a renowned poet, critic, and novelist, Noor Shah on Saturday for his literary contribution at Government Model Higher Secondary School Kreeri (GMHSS).
The school was celebrating its ‘Achievement-cum-Parents day’ at Kreeri. The day-long function was presided over by Professor Rafi-Ud-Din Bukhari, and Director North Campus, Kashmir University Dr. Irshad Ahmad Wani was guest of honour on the occasion.
Prof Rafi-ud-in Bukhari, Director North campus Dr. Irshad Ahmad, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Mushtaq Sopori presented first ‘Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari’s Academic Excellence Award’ to famous novelist Noor Shah. Shah was also honored with Kashmiri shawl and memento from school administration.
A cash prize of 5000 rupees to Noor Shah for his literary works was also presented by one of the Bukhari’s friends, wishing not to be named.
Speaking on the occasion, renowned poet Noor Shah said Shujaat’s departure was the biggest jolt to the literary circles in Kashmir. He (Shujaat) was a great son of soil and nobody could replace his contribution towards Kashmiri language and literature.
In his keynote address, Prof Rafi-ud-din Bukhari who was presiding over the function said it is the crucial stage for students as they are entering in a new phase of their lives.
“It is part of life where they (students) are entering in another door of education; they can achieve their goals if they focus on their studies,” Bukhari said.
Director North Campus, Professor Irshad Ahmad Wani said education is a backbone of every society and we should be able to provide quality education to our students.
Wani said our teachers should encourage students that it is their society and they are its future. He said both parents and teacher have to play their role in guiding the students to their goals.
The principal of School, Mushtaq Sopori while paying rich tributes to Syed Shujaat Bukhari, he said it Bukhari was the alumni of school and the award is biggest tribute for the son of the soil.
Sopori said, Shujaat was occasionally visiting the school and would often encourage students to work hard to achieve dreams.
He said in 2017, in 12th results school has got 40 distinctions and in science stream, Sumaiya Irshad bagged the 4th position in the valley.
Principal said apart from academics, students also represented school at the national level, adding that 31 students from the school played nationals.
Vice-Principal, Isaq Ahmad presented power point presentation on annual report and achievements of the school in year 2017-18.
On the occasion, noted broadcaster and ex-secretary Adbee Markaz Kamraz (AMK), Mohammad Amin Bhat paid rich tributes to Shujaat Bukhari and said he was the friend of friends. Bhat said it is very difficult to express his feelings, adding that Shujaat’s departure has left a void among us.
In the function, members from Kashmir Media House (KMH) including Jeelani Kamran, Irfan Ahmad and Shahriyar Bukhari were facilitated with mementos by the organizers.
Earlier the function was started with Quran recitation by Yaqoob Ramzan, Naat by Khusboo Urfia and group followed by ‘School Tarana’ by Sabia Farooq & her colleagues. The stage was shared by Faisal Nabi and Maryam Rashid.
Best lifetime achievement award in sports was presented to Nazir Ahmad lone and for contribution in cultural activities in school; Waheed Ahmad was also honored by the authorities.
Students presented different programs including drama, poetic symposium, comedy, Kashmir songs, Qawali, Ghazal, Environmental skit, farewell song, and other cultural programs .
The dignities who were present on the occasion, including Tesildar Kreeri, SHO Kreeri, BMO Kreeri, DIET Sopore, SMDC (School management Development Committee )Kreeri, members from traders federation Kreeri, literary persons, civil society and parents graced the function. Vote of thanks was presented by lecturer English, Ghulam Nabi and programme was coordinated by Shamim Ahmad Bukhari.
