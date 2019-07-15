Notorious murderers have no right to pay homage to July 13 martyrs: Sajad

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PC begins public outreach program ‘Salaam-O-Kalaam’

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday said the notorious murderers who massacred Kashmiris have no right to pay homage to the martyrs of 13 July 1931.

Addressing thousands of workers in Rafiabad as part of party’s outreach program – ‘Salaam O Kalaam’, PC Chairman Sajad Lone said, “Yesterday it was 13th July and we were remembering the martyrs of the valiant struggle in 1931. May I ask Farooq Abdullah a question. If 13 July is remembered for these atrocities of the monarchy what is the date that Farooq would suggest for the mass killings at his hands during his days of governance.”

“This is clear hypocrisy. You want the people to remember those killed for the sacred struggle for liberty, dignity and empowerment--- and we should---but what about those who were killed in the last three decades during the rule of twin traditional parties? Do we have short term memory loss and forgotten about the mass killings since 1987? This is something that we all need to ponder on”, he further added.

Sajad said that the “theatrical performances orchestrated by these dynasties on the July 13 are ironic and represent a glaring paradox.”

“The same dynasties that have dishonoured the sacrifices of the martyrs and have ordered and supervised many more massacres in Kashmir, want to enact a drama of laying wreaths at the graves of our brave martyrs. There is absolutely nothing in common these dynasties could possibly feign to have with the martyrs of Kashmir, or with their heroic struggle for dignity. On the contrary, the subversive and exploitative political dynasties of Kashmir have emulated the unjust and oppressive monarchy with great zeal and dedication”, he added.

Sajad further pledged to carry forward their sacred struggle for empowering the traditionally disempowered Kashmiri and make him the master of his own destiny.

The program was part of the party’s outreach program – ‘Salaam O Kalaam’ to initiate extensive public outreach in order to take forward the party’s mission in delivering change on-ground.

The convention was attended by hundreds of party workers. Besides PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, senior leaders Abdul Gani Vakil and Khursheed Khan addressed the gathering of workers.

Senior vice president of the party and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil while addressing the workers blamed successive regimes for neglecting Rafiabad.

“The representatives elected by the masses conveniently forgot to address issues concerning the general public. PC will work towards developing infrastructure and bring Rafiabad on the tourism map,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, senior party leader Khursheed Ahmad Khan said that people of Rafiabad will teach a lesson in upcoming Assembly to those who have deceived and hoodwinked people in the past three decades.