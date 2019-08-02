About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Notorious fraudster arrested after duping KAS officer

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a notorious cheater and fraudster who had duped a KAS Officer of Rs. 3.5 lakh under a threat to his life.
In a statement issued here Police said, Danish Bashir Lanker son of Bashir Ahmad Lanker of Rangreth – Wayoosa has been masquerading and fraudulently claiming to be senior manager of Bosch International before senior officers and cunningly developed friendly relations with the victim posted at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.
The accused weaved a conspiracy by pleading before the victim for accompanying him to Delhi to inaugurate an optical fiber unit belonging to accused thereby making him to falsely believe that he is being honoured. The accused also managed to secure Adhaar Card details from him on pretext of booking air tickets and hotel accommodation for him.
The information as such acquired was used by the accused for drafting stamp papers on which certain undertakings were typed. Besides, Danish after engaging the officer in a friendly discussion was able to extract from the victim officer his mode of making banking transactions and other relevant details.
Police said that upon reaching Delhi on pretext of taking the victim for inauguration of his non-existent optical fiber unit he took him to a prefixed destination, where three more persons who were part of this conspiracy were waiting for them. The victim was caught hold off by the accused persons and tied with the rope and under a threat to life managed to acquire his MPay account and password details. His phone was snatched and misleading text messages were made by the accused from the victim’s phone to his own number after siphoning Rs 3.50 lakh from the victim’s account which was transferred to the account of the accused. In such text messages, information like thanking for money and getting an assurance for balance amount of Rs. 46.50 lacs was shared to create a false impression about such exchange of money. The victim officer was made to fraudulently sign the drafted affidavits under a threat to his life. The victim was warned of dire consequences in case of approaching the police.
The victim officer somehow was let off and on reaching back to Srinagar he approached the police authorities and after proper verification substantiating the facts, a Case FIR No. 153/2019 U/s 342, 382,420,506,120-B RPC was registered at PS Sadder.
The investigation was done under the supervision of SSP Srinagar and eventually the accused was arrested.
The instant case calls for caution among general public teaching a lesson for not sharing personal details like MPIN, passwords , bank details, financial status and bank holdings with people, police spokesperson said. He said the instant incident could have resulted into a much serious harm to life and property of the victim officer. The common people are advised to act guardedly and cautiously so that such crimes are prevented.
Police in its statement cautioned that the instant case is an eye-opener for gullible people who may fall into such traps. The age old wisdom of dealing with people with proper acquaintance holds good all the more in present times, he added.

 

