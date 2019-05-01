Notorious drug peddler from Downtown arrested: Police

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Tuesday arrested a notorious drug peddler from Downtown following an action against those involved in drug peddling in the city.

In a statement issued here, police said the drug peddler has been identified as Ghulam Nabi Sheikh @Nabbe Kalla son of Habib-ul-Lah Sheikh resident of Tujgari Mohalla Shiekh Colony, a notorious drug peddler, he has been taken into detention under law and has been shifted to Central Jail Kupwara.

Investigations into the case have revealed that he is involved in selling drugs including Charas and Ghanja among the youth in Central Kashmir particularly in downtown. Several cases under NDPS Acts are registered against him in various Police Stations across valley.

SSP Srinagar has appealed people of Srinagar City to come forward and cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drug peddling. He has assured people that police is committed to create drug free society and will take every step to save the young generation from becoming victim of drug mafia.

General public has hailed the effort of Srinagar police for this strict action against the notorious drug peddler.