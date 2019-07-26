Notorious drug peddler arrested, contraband substance seized: Police

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police has continued its action against drug dealings in Srinagar and arrested one drug peddler at a checkpoint, contraband substance Brown Sugar has been recovered from his possession.

Officers at a checkpoint established at Gojwara Chowk arrested a drug peddler identified as Altaf Ahmad Najar alias TK Khan son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Pather Masjid Zainakadal Srinagar.

Officers have seized 11 gms of Brown Sugar and cash ₹ 22,200 from his possession. He has been shifted to Police Station Nowhatta where he remains in custody.

Accordingly case FIR No. 37/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in the matter and investigation has been initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.