‘Notorious criminal’ from Ramban booked under PSA: Police

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An alleged “notorious criminal” was on Saturday booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Ramban district, a police spokesman claimed.

Bahar Ahmed Dar, a resident of Darpura tehsil of Banihal, was booked under the PSA and lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, on the directions of District Magistrate, Ramban, the spokesman said.

“Dar is a known history-sheeter of the area (Banihal) and as many as six FIRs related to narcotic smuggling, robbery and rioting stand registered against him at the local police station,” the police spokesman said.

The spokesman said Dar was arrested with 2 kg of charas on March 16.

“Dar also used to be at the forefront of anti-national activities and used to lead anti-national rallies and protests. The people of Banihal were fed up with his activities as he was luring youths into drugs and other anti-social and anti-national activities,” the spokesman said.

The Public Safety Act is an administrative detention law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.