Notify solid waste management bylaws: HC directs admin

March 14, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Wednesday directed that Solid Waste Management (SWM) bylaws as when finalized by State be notified through local bodies.

The direction came after Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) submitted a status report stating that SWM bylaws as when finalized by State authorities will be notified by local bodies.

While hearing the litigation on conservation and protection of Pahalgam tourist resort, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan noted to authorities that whatever the suggestions received for implementation of SWM bylaws and the latest update with respect to its finalization should be effectuated and report be filed within two weeks.

State counsel informed the Court that the suggestions from different stakeholders and general public have been received with regard to SWM bylaws.

Earlier, the Court had said that despite the expiry of over two and half years from April 8, 2016 when the rules came to be notified, “unfortunately” the local authorities, as defined in Rule 3(1)(30), in the State of Jammu and Kashmir have not framed the Bye-laws.

Concerned with the importance of protection and improvement of environment, the Government of India enacted ‘The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which is applicable to whole of India.

It is in exercise of the powers conferred by these statutory provisions, the GoI notified ‘The Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000’. These Rules came to be superseded in the year 2015 by the SWM Rules, 2016 after inviting objections from the public, which were notified on 8th April, 2016.

“Rule 15 of the SWM Rules, 2016 provides and mandate is cast upon the local authorities with regard to framing bye-laws and prescribing criteria under Rules 15(e) (f), (zf) and (zg) of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.” the court had said.