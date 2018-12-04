Notification for LFB polls 2018 issued

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, Dec 03:
Formal notification for the election of various office bearers of Literary Forum Bandipora has been issued on Monday .
Election is scheduled to be held on December 09.
According to a notification issued by Advocate Reyaz Ahmed Shah who has been nominated as Chief Election Commossioner , the election will be held for the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary, Secretary, Media Secretary and Treasurer.
According to CEO nominaion forms can be obitained till December 04 from his office at District Court Bandipora.
Last date for submission of forms will be December 05 till 4 PM.
Scrutiny of nominations will take place on December 06 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations will be December 07.
Election in case of contest will be held on December 09 at 11am at Girls H8gher Secondery School Bandipora.
One of the representative from Adbi Markaz Markaz J&K will observer election process.
The term of the office bearers of LFB had come to an end in Decmeber this year.