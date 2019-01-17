Notices only for those having no sewage treatment facility: CCIK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Associated Chamber of Commerce & Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) said Executive Engineer, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has clarified through communication No. LD-II/2232-33 dated 12-1-2019 that the public notice issued in daily newspapers is for those hotels/restaurants who do not possess the facility for treating the sewage generating within their premises.
It said for those who have connected illegally their sewer line with the main sewer line of LDA existing on the main road are to attend the office of the undersigned for regularization of their connections.
Besides those who have facility of treating within their premises and have regularized their connection with the department need not attend the office of the Executive Engineer.