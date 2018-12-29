Notices issued to commercial establishments for proper sewage treatment: LAWDA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 28:
In compliance to the directions of the High Court, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (JKLAWDA) has issued notices asking all the commercial establishments to install technically suitable and environment friendly arrangements for treatment of sewage and sludge within three months for treating sludge within their premises.
In a statement issued here, PRO LAWDA said, “The High Court has also directed J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority to issue notices to the houseboat owners for removing the illegal constructions, encroachments in compliance to the said directions. LAWDA has issued notices to the houseboat owners to remove illegal constructions and encroachments. In case they fail to do so, action will be initiated against the commercial establishment owners and houseboat owners for cancellation of their registration licences; besides other legal remedies will also be explored.”