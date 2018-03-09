Notices issued to banquet halls in Jammu for GST evasion

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
The Commercial Tax Department (CTD) of Jammu and Kashmir has detected evasion of GST amounting to lakhs of rupees by banquet halls in Jammu district and issued notices to them, a senior official said here.
A team headed by the Commercial Taxes Officer today launched an extensive drive to register banquet halls, he said.
During the drive, 31 banquet halls falling under the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu were found unregistered and notices were issued seeking their registration under the provisions of J&K Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, the official said.
According to sources, a complaint filed with the department cited a banquet hall owned by a renowned company in Jammu city refusing to take a cheque of Rs 7.50 lakh as payment and demanding cash to allegedly evade taxes.
The people, who had booked the banquet hall, were detained illegally by the staff of the banquet hall for several hours till they could arrange for the cash, the sources added.
