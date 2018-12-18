Nothing wrong in digital mode of evaluation: Chairman JKPSC

‘Commission re-verified results manually after allegations, but found no variation’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 17:
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) chairman, Latief-U-Zaman Deva, on Monday turned down the allegations about manipulation in evaluation of recently declared KAS-Mains results.
He said that the commission conducted the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) examination in a transparent and fair manner.
Deva said this at a press conference. “We have adopted a most transparent and error free process of examination checking using a software (digital mode of evaluation) which is internationally recognized,” said Deva.
He said that even as the papers were checked using a software “which is error free”, the commission used manual method to ensure process is error free.
“We found the result had no variation. This system is error free. Yet we have re-verified the data (results). And, we are not the only institution. Same procedure is adopted in Gujarat, Rajasthan and other premier academic institutions where examination are conducted through digital mode,” he further clarified.
Speaking to media, JKPSC chairman said that even as the posts had been notified in 2014. “But, actual process KAS selection started in 2016. And, the selection process completed in two years. We lost ten valuable months because preliminary examination was challenged in the Court by the aspirants, and the High Court issued some interim directions and JKPSC challenged those directions in the Division Bench.”
“The Division Bench upheld our contentions, and we went ahead with the scheduled examination. That is why it got delayed by one year. At that time number of vacancies was 55, and the numbers of candidates were far less.”
In preliminary examination, around 47000 candidates appeared in the Pre-KAS examination, while the notification was issued in the month of July 2016.
It was due to post-Burhan Wani encounter situation, Kashmir was disturbed.
The candidates approached JKPSC to extend the last date for submission of application, and “We extended the date, accordingly.”
He said that the preliminary examination was conducted in March 2016 and in April 2016, the results were announced. “Immediately, after the preliminary result, JKPSC was flooded with applications that there were some discrepancies in the results (answer key). Some people went to court and High Court upheld our stand that we have followed legal process. And, they declined to reopen the preliminary result case.”
It was only when a local news paper published a story on discrepancies in the answer key; JKPSC on its own reopened the preliminary result case, and found two or three mistakes, he added.
JKPSC cancelled the preliminary result even as there was no court direction, he said.
“We took cognizance of a news story which appeared in an English news paper, and found there were couples of mistakes in the answer key,” he admitted.
He said that these mistakes happened because of some topographical errors. “The 80 year-old-man (typist) had accidently typed one wrong word. Once got information about the mistakes, we re-verified answer keys. We came up with fresh results,” he said.
He further said that as the fresh preliminary result was declared, 429 candidates failed in the fresh result, and they approached the court challenging the fresh result of the commission.
He said that the court gave decision came in their favour (dropped candidates) and the commission was asked “to allow the candidates to sit in the mains examination. However, we challenged the directions in the Division Bench of J&K High Court in which the court allowed 429 candidates to sit in mains examination.”
“We were worried that ratio may get disturbed if 429 candidates were allowed. But we implemented the court directions and allowed them to take the examination. We had option to approach Apex Court, but we did not do so with a motive to save the time,” he said.