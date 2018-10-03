Nothing will deter us from our path: Geelani

Pays tributes to slain militants
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani said that Kashmiri youth are “sacrificing” their lives for the right to self-determination and no one will be allowed to “barter” their “precious blood”. The senior separatist leader said this on Tuesday while addressing the mourners of Asad Ahmad Malik and Irfan Rasheed Dar on the telephone.
Geelani said that Kashmiri people have given “unparalleled sacrifices” since 1947, but India has not been able to suppress the emotions with this “brutality”. Paying rich tributes to militants and civilians killed in encounters Geelani said, “We need to be aware of this and we are duty bound to safe guard their sacrifices and should desist from such activities which prove harmful for our movement.”
Hurriyat chairman said that every tactic has been tried to muzzle people’s voice but all these attempts have failed. Stressing upon people in general and youth in particular, Geelani said that we need to strengthen our faith, avoid miss deeds and nourish the Islamic culture in our homes and society and asked youth to remain cautious about the sinister designs of anti-movement elements.
Geelani urged separatist leaders to boycott upcoming elections and asked them to exhibit steadfastness and keep away from these “sham” elections. He said that participation in elections is tantamount to “treason with the blood of martyrs”. “Indian authorities are misleading world community by portraying people’s participation in elections as a verdict in their favour,” he said. It is prerequisite to convey a strong message to the world community that we are not power hungry and despite all odds strive for our basic and fundamental rights i.e. freedom.