Nothing to celebrate about SC deferment order: PDP chief spokesperson

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party chief spokesperson, Rafi Ahmad Mir Monday said there was nothing to celebrate in Supreme Court's order defering the hearing on petitions challenging Article 35-A


"Deferment of SC hearing is nothing to be celebrated about. GoI will have to take a clear stand & the Hon. @jandkgovernor must ensure that the state is on a strong legal foot. The pot continues to boil, uncertainity hovering above us. #Article35A," Mir wrote on Twitter shortly after Apex court deferred the hearing till August 27.

