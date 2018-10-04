About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Noted houseboat owner Azim Tuman passes away

Srinagar

Kashmir’s noted houseboat owner Mohammad Azim Tuman Of Mascot Group passed away today, Thursday, at 4 am.

Tuman was former chairman of Houseboat Owners Association and was highly regarded in the tourism industry of the state.

Nimaz-e-Jinazzah timing of Mohammad Azim Tuman has fixed at 2:30 PM at Khanbagh (sports ground, near Lal Bazar Police Station), Lal Bazar.

Travel and hospitality sector especially houseboat owners association have expressed deep grief over his demise.

