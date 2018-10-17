Noted academician Dr Rafiq passes away

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 16:
Noted academician, researcher, social worker and head department of community medicine SKIMS Medical College Srinagar, Dr Mohammad Rafiq Mir passed away on Tuesday in Medanat Gurgaon. He was 50.
Five days ago he was found unconscious in his office chamber at the medical college after a brief illness. He was taken to Sher-i-Kashmir Institutes of Medical Sciences, Soura and remained there in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) till Saturday.
As his condition did not improve, he was airlifted to Medanta institute, Gurgaon where he lost the battle on Tuesday. He is survived by two children, his wife, who is also a doctor.
His immediate family could not be contacted. However, a senior doctor said the body of the deceased will be flown to Kashmir on Wednesday.
Hailing from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, late Mir did his MBBS and MD from Government Medical College, Srinagar. He was famous for his research projects.
Late Mir was currently working on a research project—contact screening in Bandipora, Budgam district and hypertension prevalence in Bandipora.
The deceased worked an assistant project coordinator FHAC 2005 in slum areas of Srinagar city and was Central Coordinating Team (CCT) member to the State of Uttarakhand for essential Newborn care (ENC) study 2006-2007.
He was the principal investigator for socio-cultural factors affecting treatment outcome of TB in Budgam District—an Operational Research Project of NTCP.
Besides, the late academician was the principal investigator for the study of hypertension correlates in Hajin block in Bandipora and had worked as assistant project coordinator for Goitre prevalence study in Budgam District in 2004.
Late Mir was a member of Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, Indian Public Health Association and Indian Doctors’ for Peaceful Development (IDPD).
Doctors, faculty members, hospital administrators, medical students across Jammu and Kashmir have expressed condolences and prayed for the peace to the departed soul. Administration, faculty, staff and students of SKIMS medical college expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. “He was a popular teacher among students for his efficiency and dedication. On the administrative front, he was leading many important college committees. A noble professional and social worker par excellence,” the medical college said in a statement.
They said late Mir played a vital role for the upliftment of SKIMS Medical College and Hospital by his sincere and meticulous approach towards the issues.
Doctors and faculty members at SKIMS, Soura Tuesday evening held a condolence meeting under the chairmanship of institute’s director, Dr Omar Javid Shah.
Shah expressed condolences with the grieved family and said late Mir’s death is a loss to the whole medical fraternity which cannot be fulfilled.
A condolence meeting was also held at GMC Srinagar, in the department of community medicine in which doctors offered condolences to the grieved family and prayed for late Mir.
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) also held a condolence meeting to mourn the sad demise and prayed for the deceased. They also paid rich tributes to the departed soul.
“His knowledge of the subject was at par with international standards and his sudden demise is a big loss to the medical college and medical fraternity as a whole,” said DAK president, Dr Suhail Naik.
Doctors Association Kashmir, headed by Dr Nissar ul Hassan also expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the peace and eternity.
