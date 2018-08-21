Not really

India-Pak armies exchange heavy gunfire along LoC
Noor ul HaqUri, Aug 20:
Indian and Pakistani armies Monday exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said the cross firing between the two armies was reported in Kamalkote sector of Uri at around 12 pm on Monday.
A top police official from Baramulla said that Pakistani Army resorted to mortar shelling on forward posts in Kamalkote area of Uri.
However, he said no loss of life or property was reported from the area.
This was the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan army in a week, he said.