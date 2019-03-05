Not me, person who solves Kashmir worthy of Nobel Peace Prize: Pak PM

Imran’s PTI tweets in Hindi
Press Trust of India
Islamabad, March 04: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the person who solves the Kashmir issue would be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, days after a resolution was submitted in Parliament endorsing him for the prestigious award, citing his "efforts to de-escalate" tensions with India.
"I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent," the premier tweeted.
Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also tweeted the prime minister's statement in Hindi in an unusual move.
"Main Nobel Shanti Puraskaar Ke Yogya Nahi Hun. Is(ka) Yogya Vyakti Vah Hoga Jo Kashmiri Logo Ki Iccha Ke Anusar Kashmir Vivaad Ka Samadhaan Karta Hai aur Upmahadweep Main Shanti aur Manav Vikash Ka Marg Prashasth Karta Hai," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf pary tweeted quoting Khan, in an obvious move to catch the attention of Indian Twitterarti.
On March 2, a resolution was submitted in Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat stating that Khan's decision of releasing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has de-escalated the hostility between Pakistan and India.
According to the resolution, Khan "acted responsibly" in the current tension and "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize".
After the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and also shot down an Indian fighter jet and captured its pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.
Khan during a joint session of Parliament on February 28 announced to release the IAF pilot as a "gesture of peace" and the "first step" to open negotiations with India.
Varthaman was released at the Wagah border on Friday.
The move was seen as a step by Pakistan to de-escalate tensions with India, but the air chief instructed PAF personnel to not let their guards down.