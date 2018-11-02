Not aware of India's protest: China

AgenciesBeijing, Nov 01:
Beijing on Thursday said it was not aware of India's protest to the bus services planned between China and Pakistan along the route of disputed Kashmir, maintaining the CPEC has nothing to do with the territorial dispute between New Delhi and Islamabad.
Asked about India's protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said: "As for the bus service, I have not heard of the relevant information and I have not heard of complaints.
"I have taken many questions regarding the CPEC. It is an economic cooperation project between China and Pakistan and not targeted at any third party. It has nothing to do with the territorial dispute and it will not affect China's principled position on the issue of Kashmir," Lu added.
The CPEC is the main project of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative which connects China's Kashgar with Pakistan's Gwadar port in Balochistan.
“On the issue of Kashmir, China’s position is clear-cut. Cooperation between China and Pakistan has nothing to do with the territorial dispute and will not affect China’s principled position on Kashmir,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.
The first China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passenger bus service between Lahore in Pakistan and Kashgar in China will start operations from November 3, coinciding with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit to Beijing.
The Pakistan-China bus service would be run by a private transport company, North-South Transport Network, and will run four days a week from Lahore to Tashkurgan.
State-run Radio Pakistan said the journey would be 30-hour-long and a one-way ticket would cost Rs 13,000.
A return journey has been priced at Rs 23,000.
Passengers would be served breakfast, lunch, dinner, beverages, tea, and snacks along with Wi-Fi service.