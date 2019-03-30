Not Article 35-A, militancy damaged Kashmir economy: Omar

March 30, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘Kashmir suffering due to Modi’s Kashmir policies’

National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday said it was militancy not Article 35-A that had damaged State’s economy.

Addressing a news conference here, Omar while reacting to Union Finance Minister ArunJaitley’s statement about Article 35-A being an impediment for State's development said it was the start of militancy in 1989 that damaged Kashmir's economy.

"Jaitelysahab’s assertion that Article 35-A was the reason for Jammu Kashmir’s poverty is absolutely wrong. I guess he has either forgotten or has not been briefed correctly that before militancy, there was no such complaints in the State,” Omar said. “If Kashmir’s economy was affected it was not because of Article 35-A but because of the introduction of militancy (gun).”

Union Finance Minister ArunJaitley in a blog, ‘The Rule of Law and the State of Jammu & Kashmir’ wrote Article 35-A is “constitutionally vulnerable” and is an impediment to the economic development of Jammu Kashmir.

The article, incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954, grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu Kashmir.

Omar said before 1989, Jammu Kashmir was being counted among the fastest-growing states in India and its GDP was flourishing.

“There was no industry that was not present in Kashmir. Be it in Khanmoh, Rangret or in HMT. The reputed companies and hotels had their branches here. So, what changed,” Omar said. “Article 35-A exists since Maharaja's time and was not the by-product of 1989 militancy. It is not that all of a sudden in 1990, people realised the existence of Article 35-A and closed their business units in Kashmir.”

On who was responsible for militancy in Kashmir, Omar said many factors including neighbours (Pakistan), New Delhi, and the State government.

“It is debatable. There were many factors that led to the militancy in the State. Our neighbours. The atmosphere Government of India created in the State and the way they used Raj Bhavan to topple the democratic decisions of people,” he said.

Omar said it was in fact Article 35-A that even at times of militancy, special status of Jammu Kashmir was not harmed.

He said today Kashmir was suffering because of Prime Minister NarendraModi’s policies on Kashmir.

“If Modisahab would have taken care of the State and maintained the conducive atmosphere that was provided to the BJP- PDP on a platter by the UPA and NC, then today the State would have been heading toward progress,” Omar said. “So giving an impression that the State’s poverty and problems were because of Article 35-A is incorrect.

The former chief minister also lashed out at the BJP leader who openly pitched for economic boycott of Kashmir.

“How can you expect hoteliers to establish their business in Kashmir when a BJP Governor is openly asking for an economic boycott of Kashmir. At that time, I didn’t hear Jaitelysahab saying it was wrong and today he is talking about the law,” he said.

Lashing out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omar said the debate on abrogation of Article of 370 and Article 35-A picked up pace only after 2015 and the previous State government failed to defend the special status of the State.

“I am afraid that from 2015 to 2018, PDP-BJP government for the sake of being in power didn’t defend Article 35-A at their best. Even today the written reply that was supposed to be produced in the Supreme Court to defend Article 35-A lies in our Law department,” he said.

Omar said the debate on quashing Article 370 makes him aghast as it directly questions the instrument of accession between Jammu Kashmir and India.

“Accession was signed after the negotiated settlement in which Kashmir had given its own rights apart from communication, currency and defence, foreign affairs. And it is nowhere written that it was time-bound,” he said. “So, go ahead and debate Article 370 and Article 35-A but I am sorry then you have to talk about Kashmir’s accession with India also. The BJP and its leadership would have to tread carefully on this issue.”

Omar said Jammu Kashmir was not the only state in the country with a special status.

“There are other states as well which enjoy special status under the constitution. But no one talks about those states, be it the Northeast states, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar or Lakshadweep. When an assault is launched, it is only on the special status of Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

He said a wrong notion was being created that Article 370 and Article 35-A were benefitting only Muslims of Kashmir.

“The fact is that the special status of Jammu Kashmir has benefits for not only the Valley but it has also protected Jammu and Ladakh regions as well. The masses of Jammu and Ladakh when spoken to, devoid of politics, do not want Article 35-A to be removed,” Omar said.

He also appealed people to vote for NC in the upcoming parliamentary and assembly polls to defy the forces bent upon to abolish the special status of Jammu Kashmir.

“There are people who work as BJP’s proxies in the State and it is imperative to defeat those forces,” he said.



