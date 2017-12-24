Not all pellet guns in Kashmir are fitted with deflectors

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 21:
Injuries suffered by nearly a dozen protestors recently during clashes with forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district has brought the issue of use of pellet guns again into focus: not all guns are fitted with deflectors.
The police have admitted that firing pellets above waist level was against the Special Operation Procedure (SoP) for crowd control in Kashmir.
In a communication marked as “most urgent” by Inspector General of police (IGP) Kashmir, Munir Ahmad Khan, to IGs of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) asking them to brief the cops and NGOs deployed on ground on use of deflectors during crowd control.
“It has been observed that still in certain cases pellets are being fired above the waist and sometimes on the faces which is totally against the prescribed SOP devised for the use of pellet guns,” read the communiqué available with Rising Kashmir.
As per IGP Khan’s communiqué deflectors have been issued to cause minimum injury to the protestors. “Hence, use of deflectors is a must. Please brief your men and NGO’s deployed on ground accordingly.”
The top police officer has also sought figures of deflectors available with the district SSPs. IGP has also taken note of pellet use on December 19—the day nearly eleven people were hit by pellets in their eyes during clashes with forces in Butmurran village in south Kashmir Shopian district. The injured protestors were later admitted to the general speciality SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
Protests and clashes had erupted in the village near gunfight site where two JeM militants were killed by forces and a woman Rubeena also lost her life. Police and CRPF jointly maintain law and order situation in Valley and apparently, this is for the first time that police admitted misuse of pellet guns by its men. The weapon was brought to Valley to control protests and stone pelting.
“Not all pellet guns used by police are fitted with deflectors. Everywhere deflectors are not available. Some deflectors were availed and distributed. So at some places deflectors are available and some places it is not available,” IGP Khan told Rising Kashmir adding that the advisory was issued that deflectors be used “wherever it is available with forces.”
On whether police would get more deflectors, IGP Khan said that procurement was done by the officials working in police headquarter.
“I will keep on briefing policemen that deflectors be used and wherever deflectors are not available, make complete effort to fire pellet guns below waist level,” Khan said. He said at times situation becomes adverse when a cop is compelled to fire pellets. “Otherwise, cops follow the drill,” he said and adding, “ CRPF is always cooperative in following the drill.”
On November 26 pellets shot by forces from very close range on a 16-year-old student, Zahid Mir of Zoonimar area of Srinagar, damaged his vital organs including kidney, gallbladder, and appendix. He was purportedly hit by pellets at Nawakadal area of Srinagar during protests. Police ordered an investigation, which is still on, following a public outcry.
The Police and CRPF have come under a huge criticism after nearly 14 people were killed by pellets, thousands injured among them 100’s blinded during 2016 unrest following killing of Hizb Commander, Burhan Wani on 8 July.
Human rights watchdog, Amnesty International (AI), in its report released on September 13, called for an immediate ban on use of pellet gun against protestors in Kashmir. The AI study “Losing Sight in Kashmir: The Impact of Pellet-Firing Shotguns”, documented 88 cases whose eyesight was damaged by metal pellets fired from pump-action shotguns used by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) between 2014 and 2017.
“Authorities claim the pellet shotgun is not lethal, but the injuries and deaths caused by this cruel weapon bear testimony to how dangerous, inaccurate and indiscriminate it is. There is no proper way to use pellet-firing shotguns. It is irresponsible for authorities to continue the use of these shotguns despite being aware of the damage they do,” AI said.
Pellets are tiny iron balls and a cartridge contains as many as 400 small pellets. When fired, these small pellets go in any direction if the gun is not fitted with deflector—a shield fitted on the upper side of pellet gun’s muzzle. It was introduced to minimize the damage to protestors and avoid pellets from going above the waist level.
“Deflectors are available but the number of deflectors is less than pellet guns,” said CRPF spokesperson, Rajesh Yadav.
